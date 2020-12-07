2020 Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight Raises More Than $335,000 for St. Mary’s Food Bank

Barro’s Pizza hosted the Ninth Annual Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight on December 1 which raised more than $335,593 for St. Mary’s Food Bank.

“We couldn’t be happier with the outcome this year,” said Gina Barro, co-owner of Barro’s Pizza. “Each year we look forward to honoring our mother, Doran Barro, by giving back to our community, but this year was more important than ever. With so many more people suffering, we were hoping to raise even more than previous years which we are happy to say we did! As always, we are very honored and grateful to our loyal customers for rallying to support St. Mary’s once again.”

One hundred percent of all sales on Dec. 1, 2020 from all 44 Barro’s locations in both Phoenix and Tucson donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank to help those in Arizona facing hard times during the holidays. This year’s contribution is the highest donation ever raised from this annual event, up 29 percent from last year. Every dollar raised equates to seven meals served.

With this year’s contribution, Barro’s Pizza has now raised almost $1.8 million, which equals 12,849,151 meals for Arizona’s hungry. The Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight is St. Mary’s Food Bank’s largest cause-related marketing effort each year.

“We are simply overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of support from the Barro family and the entire community,” said Tom Kertis, President and CEO of St. Mary’s Food Bank. “This year, when so many people are struggling – some of them for the first time in their lives – seeing others step up to help is so heartwarming. Thanks to the support of everyone involved, the 2020 Doran Barro Holiday Hunger Fight will provide over 2.3 million meals to the hungry in Arizona.”