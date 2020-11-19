Frontdoors Media is pleased to present the 2020-2021 Bullhead City Area Arizona Tax Credit Giving Guide, including organizations that are eligible for the state of Arizona tax credits:

• Arizona Qualifying Charitable Organizations, a catch-all for a broad swath of nonprofits. Limits are $400 for individuals and $800 for married couples.

• Qualifying Foster Care Organizations, with limits of $500 for individuals and $1,000 for married couples.

• Public School Tax Credit Organizations, with limits of $200 and $400.

• Private School Tuition Organizations, for which limits increased this year to $593 for individuals and $1,186 for couples.

• Certified School Tuition Organizations — who may receive your contribution if you’ve already maxed out the Private School Tuition Organization credit first) — for which limits increased to $590 individually and $1,179 for married couples.

Each of the charities and organizations listed below is qualified to receive tax credit contributions. Simply click on the links below to donate to each organization.

Qualified Foster Care Charities

CASA Council Helping Children of Mohave County’s mission is to enhance the lives of dependent foster children and provide funding for their unmet needs, promoting self-esteem and enriching their lives.

As a Qualifying Charitable Organization, CASA Council receives requests from CASAs, DCS case managers, attorneys, mental health professionals, foster parents and kinship placements who have identified an unmet need in a foster child’s life. There are more than 700 foster children in Mohave County; they are often placed in foster care due to allegations of abuse or neglect. Donations cover emergencies, specialized educational assistance, after-school daycare, emergency dental issues, specialized formula, diapers, weighted blankets, clothes, car seats, cribs, beds, and the list goes on. We also assist all qualifying and Independent Living young adults.

casasupport.org Tax Code: 10029

Catholic Charities Community Services serves more than 20,000 of the most vulnerable every year. Our shelter in Bullhead City provides day services as well as overnight shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

We provide foster care and child welfare programs, adoption, youth development, veterans services, homeless services and more.

catholiccharitiesaz.org/taxcreditnoaz Tax Code: 10000

Arizona Qualified Charities

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River provide a safe and fun place for children to learn and grow after school and during school breaks. When school is closed, Club doors are open!

More than 1,600 children each year attend after-school programs and summer day camps at the Clubs. Programs — including art, science, gardening, physical fitness, sports, field trips and character building — are led by positive mentors. By choosing to support the Clubs with your tax credit, you are giving a child the chance to realize their full potential.

clubriver.org/tax-credit-hero Tax Code: 20165

Bullhead City Lions Club serves children and adults in the Tri-State area of Arizona with their vision needs.

Children who cannot read letters, symbols and numbers fall behind in their education. Adults who cannot read letters, words, symbols and numbers experience job failure, isolation and withdrawal from society. Bullhead City Lions Club vision screens children every year in the public and private schools to identify vision problems. Twenty percent of those children screened over the last three years have a vision issue. Bullhead City Lions Club pays for professional eye exams and glasses for any child or adult who cannot afford this service.

sites.google.com/site/bhclions Tax Code: 20787

Bullhead City Meals on Wheels provides seniors and disabled persons with a nutritious meal.

We serve healthy meals to older adults and disabled individuals who are homebound and cannot prepare a meal for themselves. We also help maintain their dignity by allowing them to stay home. We support them by providing a wide range of services and education, such as nutrition screening, assessments and support, as well as a wellness check with the delivery of their meal. Many look forward to this delivery as it may be the only person they talk to or see every day.

928.201.5516, Kitikats@yahoo.com Tax Code: 20965

Legacy Connection is an affiliate nonprofit organization of BHHS Legacy Foundation and collaborates with a variety of local nonprofits to support a range of programs that serve disadvantaged children.

As a Qualifying Charitable Organization, Legacy Connection receives community donations that support its main initiative, Backpack Buddies, a vital resource for thousands of Arizona schoolchildren. Backpack Buddies donations made to Legacy Connection are matched by the Foundation dollar-for-dollar. The combined funding supports local nonprofit organizations serving low-income children from Title I schools. The children receive all brand-new items — backpacks filled with school supplies and hygiene items, books, undergarments, school clothing and shoes — preparing them to return to school with confidence, ready to learn.

bhhslegacy.org Tax Code: 20524

Mohave County Bridge to Recovery, Inc. Our mission is to provide citizens in recovery access to diverse treatment options, educational opportunities, job training, clothing, dental and medical care, housing alternatives and more varied incentives for success.

Your donation will significantly help Mohave County Bridge to Recovery, Inc.’s clients with comprehensive and individualized goods and services. These improve the quality of life and foster the healthy, self-reliant and responsible behavior necessary to maintain recovery from substance abuse. Donations directly benefit citizens in recovery, including Rose Garden House Residents, Mohave County Drug Court clients and Mohave County Specialty Courts clients. Donations are used to provide healthcare needs, rental assistance, Rose Garden House, transportation, educational assistance, and work readiness.

mcbtr.com Tax Code: 20981

Mohave Valley Clothe A Child Foundation provides low-income children with their clothing needs.

We are dedicated to providing low-income children or children in need after a tragedy, such as a fire, in the Tri-State area with their clothing needs. Each year, we hold an event to take the children on a shopping trip to obtain this clothing. We also will assist children on a one-to-one basis as needed. In the past, we have also provided support to children in crisis from abuse or neglect.

928.201.5516, Kitikats@yahoo.com Tax Code: 20986

River Fund, Inc. A nonprofit agency providing financial help during hardship and crisis situations for individuals and families from Golden Shores to Golden Valley, Ariz., including Laughlin, Nev., and Needles, Calif.

The primary underlying need for assistance is energy assistance. Other basic needs that result in requests are rent money, food, temporary shelter, medical and pharmaceutical necessities, vehicle repairs, replacement of legal documents such as I.D. and birth certificates, etc. Major issues, including homelessness, domestic violence, cancer, memory loss and veterans’ assistance, are growing concerns and top priorities at River Fund.

riverfundinc.com Tax Code: 20156

St. Vincent de Paul of Bullhead City, join us in making Bullhead City a better place through a shared commitment to our neighbors in need, so that each person can achieve his or her full potential.

St. Vincent de Paul needs your support to continue providing critical services that Feed, Clothe, House and Heal the working poor and homeless in our community who have nowhere else to turn for help. This mission includes preventing homelessness and emergencies by providing a safety net of supportive services such as home visits, utility/prescription assistance, food boxes, clothing, furniture and new school shirts. Please bring or mail donations to the Bullhead City location and, when making a credit card donation, enter Bullhead City St. Vincent de Paul under “Additional Comments.”

stvincentdepaul.net/give Tax Code: 20540

Public School Tax Credit

Academy of Building Industries High School, to provide the opportunity for students to receive a high school education focused on the academic and vocational skills necessary to enter the workforce and excel in the trades after graduation.

With the push for all students to go to college, tradespeople are now in high demand. America is suffering a shortage of highly skilled high school graduates ready to enter the workforce, plus an abundance of college graduates who cannot find work. Tax credit funds allow the welding, cabinet/furniture, auto, CADD, engineering, blacksmithing, fabrication, business and construction shops to purchase consumable materials necessary to train students in the trade of their choice. These funds also allow for field trips, transportation for apprenticeships, and community service project learning.

aobihs.com Tax Code: 88704201

Bullhead City Elementary School District #15, our elementary school district has served Bullhead City for 70+ years, currently with six campuses offering classes and programs for children in grades Pre-K through 8.

Our campuses have unique programs, and tax credit contributions help in many ways. These include, but are not limited to, art, choir, band, orchestra, junior high sports, service clubs and enrichment opportunities. For a limited time, BCESD can also use tax credits for items such as playground equipment and shade structures, both of which are extremely important. For more information, please contact the tax credit-eligible BCESD school of your choice — Desert Valley (K-4), Diamondback (K-4) or Sunrise Elementaries (K-4), Bullhead City Middle School (5-6) or Fox Creek Junior High (7-8). You may also contact the district office with questions.

crsk12.org

Bullhead City Middle School – 080415130

Desert Valley School – 080415105

Diamondback Elementary School – 080415107

Fox Creek Jr. High School – 080415110

Sunrise Elementary – 080415104

Colorado River Union High School District #2, CRUHSD (pronounced “crushed”) has three high schools: Mohave, River Valley and CRUHSD Academy, serving students in grades 9-12 from north of Bullhead City to Topock/Golden Shores and areas north of Lake Havasu City.

More than 100 highly diverse extracurricular programs are eligible for tax credit contributions. These include the arts (visual, drama and music), academic competitions, athletics, domestic and international study field trips during school breaks, ROTC, service clubs affiliated with Kiwanis, Lions and Rotary, honors programs, student government, broadcasting, programs that used to be known as vocational education (now “career-technical education”), and even underwriting ACT and SAT testing. For more information, please contact the tax credit-eligible school of your choice: Mohave High in Bullhead City, River Valley in Mohave Valley (brick and mortar campuses) or CRUHSD Academy, a primarily online program based in Mohave Valley. You may also contact the district office with questions.

crsk12.org

Mohave High School – 080502001

River Valley High School – 080502002

Desert Star Academy’s mission is to educate all children in the community to be scholars, citizens and leaders.

All donations go toward our scholar’s educational programs such as our art, citizenship, drama, music, robotics and technology clubs. Desert Star Academy also offers a fitness and sports program.

desertstaracademy.org/tax-credit Tax Code: 88705001

Mohave Accelerated Schools, we are a K-12 Tuition-Free Public Charter School, serving area families for more than 20 years, with a high academic focus.

Mohave Accelerated Schools strive to provide a high-quality education to each of our students. Tax credits benefit our students by providing them opportunities in various extracurricular activities such as band, the arts, a wide variety of clubs, and athletics. Tax credits are also valuable in supporting teachers with materials and resources that they can use to supplement their classroom materials. Tax credits can go toward students who participate in travel and STEM clubs, which enhance learning by providing life experiences that they would otherwise never have.

mohavelearning.org Tax Code: 88758001

Mohave Valley Elementary School District #16 covers a large and diverse population and geographical area. Part of western Mohave County, the district serves the unincorporated areas of Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley.

The Mohave Valley Elementary School District has a great presence and tradition throughout our area. We serve 1,000 students from Pre-K through 8th grade. The district is composed of three schools that are grade-banded, allowing for greater collaboration among teachers and more opportunities for individualized learning for ALL students. Our mission is to provide school communities where all students can learn. We pride ourselves on being “SMALL. SAFE. Neighborhood Schools” that connect with our community by honoring traditions and educating the leaders of tomorrow. Thank you for supporting our vision and mission through your generous tax credit donations.

mvesd16.org

Camp Mohave Elementary School – 080416105

Fort Mojave Elementary School – 080416104

Mohave Valley Junior High – 080416103

At Topock Elementary School District, we are committed to building a learning community of responsible citizens who have a passion for learning through an integrated curriculum.

Education is a partnership among parents, students, staff and our neighboring community. Tax credits at Topock School fund our CrossfitKids physical education program as well as student council, art, music, preschool and Kindergarten programs. Without tax credits as a revenue source, these programs would be difficult to fund. Tax credits provide opportunities to offer our students a top-notch, balanced, well-rounded education.

topockazschool.com Tax Code: 80412012

Young Scholar’s Academy Charter School is a back-to-the-basics school, which places emphasis on academic learning and efficacious study skills.

Young Scholar’s Academy tax credit donations are used to buy equipment for school sports teams, pay referee fees, purchase supplies for after-school clubs, and fund intramural competition costs. Tax credit donations also provide a portion of the funding for athletes and programs that enhance our students’ character. Our students are offered experiences outside the classroom that continue their transformation into becoming great leaders. Our students also take part in character-building programs such as drama, student council, off-site field trips and gardening, along with our sports programs.

ysacs.org Tax Code: 88755101