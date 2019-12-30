Xavier ‘Joy Dinner’ Raises over $200,000 for Capital Campaign Fund

Notable Moment: Bob Hubbard, Sean McLaughlin and Pat Sunderhaus hosted the live auction and created fun bidding rivalries. The evening was capped off with dancing to the tunes of Nineball.

About Frontdoors Media Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.