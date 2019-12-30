Don't miss
Xavier ‘Joy Dinner’ Raises over $200,000 for Capital Campaign Fund
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 30, 2019
The Event: Xavier Joy Dinner & Auction
The Cause: Mothers’ Guild of Xavier College Preparatory
Event Co-Chairs: Joan Scott & Shelly Chang
Event Date: November 16, 2019
Venue: Xavier College Prepatory
Dollars Raised: $200,000+
Notable Moment: Bob Hubbard, Sean McLaughlin and Pat Sunderhaus hosted the live auction and created fun bidding rivalries. The evening was capped off with dancing to the tunes of Nineball.
Photo Credit: Duke Photography