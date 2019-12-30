Xavier ‘Joy Dinner’ Raises over $200,000 for Capital Campaign Fund

Posted By on December 30, 2019
Molly Iarocci, Meghan Kielty, Doras Ladd, Diann Iarocci & Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM

The Event: Xavier Joy Dinner & Auction

The Cause: Mothers’ Guild of Xavier College Preparatory

Event Co-Chairs: Joan Scott & Shelly Chang

Event Date: November 16, 2019

Venue: Xavier College Prepatory

Dollars Raised: $200,000+

Notable Moment: Bob Hubbard, Sean McLaughlin and Pat Sunderhaus hosted the live auction and created fun bidding rivalries. The evening was capped off with dancing to the tunes of Nineball.

Photo Credit: Duke Photography

Co-Chairs Joan Scott & Shelly Chang
Ellie Stark & Judy Stark
John & Wendy Riddell
Auctioneers Sean McLaughlin, Patrick Sunderhaus & Bob Hubbard
Sister Joan Fitzgerald, BVM, Sister Joanie Nuckols, BVM, Wayne Anderson, Sister Lynn Winsor, BVM, Judy Stark, Ellie Stark, Maura Fitzgerald, Janet Powers & Kelly Pierce
