Sabor Celebrates the Flavors of Baja at Benefit for the CALA Alliance
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 12, 2019
The Event: Sabor 2019 – Celebrating the Flavors of Baja
The Cause: CALA Alliance
Arizona Chef: Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Café
Baja California Chef: Sabina Bandera of La Guerrerense
Event Date: November 14, 2019
Venue: Heard Museum
Notable Moment: The incredible four course dinner featuring collaborations by both chefs highlighted the fresh seafood of the Pacific ocean and flavors of coastal Mexico.
Photo credit: Ash Ponders