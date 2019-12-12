Sabor Celebrates the Flavors of Baja at Benefit for the CALA Alliance

Posted By on December 12, 2019

The Event: Sabor 2019 – Celebrating the Flavors of Baja

The Cause: CALA Alliance

Arizona Chef: Silvana Salcido Esparza of Barrio Café

Baja California Chef: Sabina Bandera of La Guerrerense

Event Date: November 14, 2019

Venue: Heard Museum

Notable Moment: The incredible four course dinner featuring collaborations by both chefs highlighted the fresh seafood of the Pacific ocean and flavors of coastal Mexico.

Photo credit: Ash Ponders

Gaby Cárdenas, Rita Dominguez & Sandra Cárdenas
John & Annette Musa with Donna Valdes
Danny Ortega, Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza & Danny’s guest
José Cárdenas welcomes to sold out crowd
CALA Executive Diretor Casandra Hernández Faham & her dad Carlos Hernández
Chef Sabina Bandera discusses her culinary story during the program
