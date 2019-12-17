Read Better Be Better Adds Dawn Wallace to Governing Board

Read Better Be Better, an Arizona nonprofit that seeks to building literacy skills among third-grade students statewide, has announced the appointment of Dawn Wallace to its governing board.

Wallace, who most recently served as a Senior Advisor for Education and Strategic Initiatives and a Special Assistant for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, has an extensive background in education, budgeting and governmental operations. She plans to draw upon her varied and considerable skillset while advocating for and encouraging participation in Read Better Be Better’s after-school reading comprehension program, which unites at-risk third-grade students with middle school mentors who help them develop critical thinking and literacy skills.

“It is truly an honor to be able to be part of such important work for the children and families in Arizona,” said Wallace, of her new role. “I am intensely proud of my years of public service, and I am now very anxious to serve my fellow community members in my private life. I am very excited to be working with the entire Read Better Be Better team to expand the organization’s impact in our schools and with our students.”

Research shows that third grade is a critical turning point when it comes to reading ability, because it marks the last year students may concentrate on learning how to read. Moving forward, educators expect them to have a firm grasp on reading, so the focus shifts from a student learning to read to that student fully comprehending what he or she reads.

“We’re honored to have Dawn join our Governing Board,” said Read Better Be Better CEO Sophie Etchart. “She brings a wealth of experience in education, government and business and has long been a strong advocate for improving education in Arizona.”

ReadBetterBeBetter.org