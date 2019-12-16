Plexus Worldwide Donates 2,000 Breast Chek Kits for Valley Women in Need

Breast cancer is currently the most common form of cancer affecting American women, and about 40% of women diagnosed with it first identified the problem after feeling a lump in their breasts. Now, about 2,000 underserved women across Maricopa County will have additional tools to help them identify abnormalities in their breasts thanks to a large-scale donation from Scottsdale-based Plexus Worldwide.

Plexus, one of the nation’s leading direct sales health care companies, donated 2,000 of its popular Breast Chek kits to Esperanca, a local nonprofit that seeks to improve the health of area families and older adults by expanding access to resources and information. The donation comes in the wake of an October Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in which Plexus agreed to donate one Breast Chek kit to Esperanca for every kit customers purchased that month.

“The Breast Chek Kit was Plexus’ first product and the foundation for our success as we have grown into a global company that is committed to both women’s and men’s health,” said Plexus Founder and Chief Executive Officer Tarl Robinson. “We are proud to make this donation to Esperança to help women in our community establish healthy habits.”

Donated Breast Check kits will help thousands of women conduct easy monthly breast checks and identify potential problems without having to visit their doctors. If they detect any changes or abnormalities in the shape of their breasts, they can schedule an appointment with a physician and potentially drastically improve their prognosis by catching the cancer early.

“We are so thankful for the generosity of our community partners,” said Esperanca President and Chief Executive Officer Jeri Royce. “The donation of 2,000 Breast Chek Kits from Plexus Worldwide will be used in our domestic programs here in Phoenix, providing a much-needed preventative medical care to our local communities.”