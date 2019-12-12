Ocotillo Restaurant Hosts Harvest Moon Feast & Fundraiser for C-CAP

Posted By on December 12, 2019

The Event: 6th Annual Harvest Moon Feast Fundraiser

The Cause: Careers Through Culinary Arts Program

The People’s Choice Award: WAVE (Lake Havasu)

Sysco Judges’ Award: Native Central Campus

Event Date: November 12, 2019

Venue: Ocotillo Restaurant

Event Highlight: Hell’s Kitchen star Chef Jason Santos flew in from Boston to sign his new book, Buttermilk & Bourbon, for VIP guests while local musical talents Jay Allan and Sophie Dorsten from Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Foundation entertained the foodie crowd.

Photo credit: Careers Through Culinary Arts Program

