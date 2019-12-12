Don't miss
Ocotillo Restaurant Hosts Harvest Moon Feast & Fundraiser for C-CAP
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 12, 2019
The Event: 6th Annual Harvest Moon Feast Fundraiser
The Cause: Careers Through Culinary Arts Program
The People’s Choice Award: WAVE (Lake Havasu)
Sysco Judges’ Award: Native Central Campus
Event Date: November 12, 2019
Venue: Ocotillo Restaurant
Event Highlight: Hell’s Kitchen star Chef Jason Santos flew in from Boston to sign his new book, Buttermilk & Bourbon, for VIP guests while local musical talents Jay Allan and Sophie Dorsten from Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Foundation entertained the foodie crowd.
Photo credit: Careers Through Culinary Arts Program