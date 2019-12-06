Music at Trinity Releases 2020 Spring Concert Lineup

Phoenix Chorale

Music at Trinity, which welcomes a broad range of artists and musical acts to the local community from across Arizona and around the globe, has released its 2020 spring concert series under the direction of Dr. Erik Goldstrom. Highlights of the upcoming season’s concert lineup include major organ concerts as well as performances by Urban Nocturnes, Phoenix Chorale and Helios. Up-and-coming musicians will also take to the stage during “First Fridays,” which are monthly celebrations of music and art held on the first Friday of each month.

“The second half of our Music at Trinity Season features a wide range of offerings, from intimate chamber music to an oratorio performance and major solo organ concerts,” said Music at Trinity’s Dr. Goldstrom. “Come see what music in a cathedral setting is all about!”

All concerts take place at Trinity Cathedral (100 W Roosevelt St., Phoenix), and the upcoming event schedule is as follows.

3 p.m. Jan. 19 – Helen Peel Memorial Organ Concert: Tribute to Notre Dame.(Free of charge)

4 p.m. Jan. 26 – Choral Evensong: The Conversion of St. Paul

7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 – Helios: A Voice in the Desert – Click here for tickets.

3 p.m. Feb. 23 – Organ Rededication with Janette Fishell. Free of charge.

7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 – Phoenix Chorale: Cosmos. Click here for tickets.

6 p.m. March 6 – Music at Trinity Presents First Friday Performances.Free of charge.

March 6 – April 3 – Spring Organ Series

March 6 – Joseph Ripka

March 13 – Jeffrey Campbell

March 20 – Julia Tucker

March 27 – Brandon Burns

April 3 – Peter Mahigian

4 p.m. March 22 – Lenten Concert: The Passion of Our Lord According to St. Mark.

6 p.m. April 3 – Music at Trinity Presents First Friday Performances. Free of charge.

7:30 p.m. April 25 – Phoenix Chorale: Birth and Rebirth.Click here for tickets.

7 p.m. April 30 – Urban Nocturnes Spring Concert. Click here for tickets.

6 p.m. May 1 – Music at Trinity Presents First Friday Performances.Free of charge

7:30 p.m. May 9 – Helios: Modern Renaissance. Click here for tickets.

May 17, 4:00 p.m. – Choral Evensong: Fifth Sunday of Easter

To view a full event lineup or learn more about scheduled performances or musicians, visit trinitymusicaz.org.