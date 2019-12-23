Hotel Valley Ho Hosts Motown Night for 6th Annual Joy Bus Gala

Share
Posted By on December 23, 2019
Derrick Hall, Jennifer Caraway & Peter Fine

The Event: The Joy Bus Gala – Motown Night

The Cause: The Joy Bus

Event Chair: Amanda Henley

Lifetime Achievement Award: Derrick Hall

Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Diamondbacks

Event Date: November 10, 2019

Venue: Hotel Valley Ho

Entertainment: The Roscoe Taylor Band

Notable Moment: For the first time ever, the Joy Bus Diner annual kitchen sponsorship was matched by two generous organizations, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Banner Health.

Photo Credit: Debbie Wolvos

Jennifer Caraway & Chef Russell Lacasce
Chris DeSaye & Mike of The Joy Bus Diner
Emcees Jimmy Q & Vanessa Ramirez
Arizona Wines
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.