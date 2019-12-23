Don't miss
- ‘Holidays at the Heard’ Coming Dec. 26-29Posted 6 hours ago
- Area Agency on Aging Purchases Justa Center Building to Shore Up Programs for HomelessPosted 7 hours ago
- 100 Native American Artisans To Share Wares at 28th Annual Litchfield Park GatheringPosted 3 days ago
- Ham Donations From Hormel, Bashas’ to Feed 13,000+ This Holiday SeasonPosted 4 days ago
- Christmas Trees, Please! Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Accepting Holiday DonationsPosted 6 days ago
- Read Better Be Better Adds Dawn Wallace to Governing BoardPosted 6 days ago
Hotel Valley Ho Hosts Motown Night for 6th Annual Joy Bus Gala
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 23, 2019
The Event: The Joy Bus Gala – Motown Night
The Cause: The Joy Bus
Event Chair: Amanda Henley
Lifetime Achievement Award: Derrick Hall
Presenting Sponsors: Arizona Diamondbacks
Event Date: November 10, 2019
Venue: Hotel Valley Ho
Entertainment: The Roscoe Taylor Band
Notable Moment: For the first time ever, the Joy Bus Diner annual kitchen sponsorship was matched by two generous organizations, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Banner Health.
Photo Credit: Debbie Wolvos