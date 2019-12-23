‘Holidays at the Heard’ Coming Dec. 26-29

“Holidays at the Heard” celebrates the spirit of the holidays and Indigenous cultures with four full days of live music, dance performances, artist demonstrations, art activities, shopping and more.

This year, the event will take place from Dec. 26-29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, with performances at 12:30 and 2 p.m. in the Steele Auditorium.

Live music, artist demonstrations and hands-on activities will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. And, the Food Medicine for the People: Sana Sana Food Truck will operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year the celebration is paired with the Museum’s 90th anniversary, celebrating its history in bringing the community together. Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the Heard and experience American Indian culture

Each day visitors can attend events where they will learn about the history of the museum, watch performances by Yup’ik singers and Dineh Tah Navajo dancers, enjoy wood carving and basket weaving art demonstrations, participate in creating handprint acorns inspired by David Hockney’s Yosemite and Master’s of California Basketry, among others.

Holidays at the Heard is free with museum admission. Free admission for kids (under 18) with paid admission. Free hot chocolate for kids from the Heard Cantina with purchase.

The Heard Museum is located at 2301 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix. For more information and to view a full schedule of events visit heard.org.