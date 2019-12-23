Holiday Prelude XXXIV features Local Designers on the Runway

Posted By on December 23, 2019
Robert Black & Doreen Picerne

The Event: Holiday Prelude XXXIV

The Cause: Phoenix Youth Symphony and Phoenix Theatre Guild

2019 Co-Chairs: Janet Richter & Patsy J. Kelly

Event Date: December 16, 2019

Venue: JW Marriot Scottsdale Camelback Inn

Fashion Show Labels: Tanya Barnes-Matt created an exciting fashion show entitled “Rhapsody of Fashion” featuring Galina Couture, The Clotherie, Lourdes Chavez Couture, Fashion by Robert Black and Jewels by Alan Anderson

Photo Credit: Elena Thornton

Billie Jo Herberger, Vicki Vaughn, Galina Mihaleva & Linda Herold
Adrienne Schiffner & Betty McRae
Caroline Harbeck Farkis, Susan Von Hellens, Janet Richter, Pat MacGillivray
Debbie Davis and Sunny Manning
Debe Harvey, Patsy J. Kelly, Kay McDonald & Kathleen Taddie
Lin Sue Cooney & Cindy Leech
Ruby Farias, Carol Poore, Dabbie Gaby & Mary Contreras
Lisa Platt, Darlene Keller-Price & Sharon Lechter
Sandra Wilken, Judy Pearson & Kate Specter
Ralie Lawrence, Tanya Barnes-Matt & Carla Hess
Pam Betz & Linda Parker Smith
Stunning look by Galina Couture
The Clotherie featured Menswear
Finale from Fashion by Robert Black and Jewels by Alan Anderson
The incredibly popular Holiday Prelude Raffle Drawing
