Holiday Prelude XXXIV features Local Designers on the Runway
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 23, 2019
The Event: Holiday Prelude XXXIV
The Cause: Phoenix Youth Symphony and Phoenix Theatre Guild
2019 Co-Chairs: Janet Richter & Patsy J. Kelly
Event Date: December 16, 2019
Venue: JW Marriot Scottsdale Camelback Inn
Fashion Show Labels: Tanya Barnes-Matt created an exciting fashion show entitled “Rhapsody of Fashion” featuring Galina Couture, The Clotherie, Lourdes Chavez Couture, Fashion by Robert Black and Jewels by Alan Anderson
Photo Credit: Elena Thornton