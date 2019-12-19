Ham Donations From Hormel, Bashas’ to Feed 13,000+ This Holiday Season

(Left to Right) Jerry Brown, St. Mary’s Food Bank; Trey Basha, Bashas’; Jerry Forbis, Hormel; Dave Richins, United Food Bank

Ham donations from Bashas’ and Hormel Foods’ “Hams for Hunger” campaign will feed 13,320 Arizonans this month, helping thousands of families facing food insecurity fill their bellies this holiday season. At the moment, Arizona ranks 10th in the nation in terms of its number of food-insecure citizens, with approximately one out of every four, or about 435,000, Arizona children currently experiencing either hunger or food insecurity.

The donated hams are part of a team effort that unites St. Mary’s Food Bank, United Food Bank, the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and all four organizations came together Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Bashas’ Chandler distribution center to help pack and load hams for delivery to local families.

“The holidays can put a lot of pressure on families who are struggling to make ends meet,” said Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO Michael McDonald. “We appreciate Bashas’ and Hormel stepping forward at this time of year to set a wonderful example of how our community can make a difference to children, families and seniors in need.”

Many of the hams donated through the campaign will feed food-insecure families across the Navajo Nation and in Maricopa, Pinal, Gila and Apache counties.

“This is such an amazing gift,” said Executive Director for the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration Jim Zwierlein. “On behalf of the Navajo Veterans who will be receiving these hams, I would like to thank everyone at Bashas’ for reaching out to us, and for their generosity this holiday season.”