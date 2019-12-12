Forrest Anderson Plumbing and A/C Donates Van to Living Hope Centers

Left: Mark Stevens, Forrest Anderson; Right: Laura Watson, Living Hope Centers

A third-generation family-owned business is stepping up to help a Phoenix nonprofit whose cargo van was stolen on the day of the charity’s annual fundraiser. Forrest Anderson Plumbing and Air Conditioning donated one of its large work vans to the Living Hope Centers, a faith-based 501(C)(3) that supports pregnant women and their families.

Volunteers at the nonprofit were setting up for the fundraising gala the afternoon of November 1 when a thief took the van from their Phoenix facility at 1640 E. McDowell Road. Despite the large branding splashed across the back and sides, the van has not been recovered.

“Nonprofits have to make every donation stretch, so we knew that losing their van would have a big impact on Living Hope Centers’ ability to help local women and their families,” said Audrey Monell, President of Forrest Anderson. “We are thrilled to donate a Forrest Anderson van that will be used to help the nonprofit, its clients, and community members who want to give back in a meaningful way.”

Since the van was stolen in early November, the nonprofit had to forgo collecting large donations such as furniture and refer potential donors to other charities. Some volunteers were also asked to use their own vehicles to collect items on a much smaller scale.

“Living Hope Centers is grateful for the generosity of everyone at Forrest Anderson Plumbing & Air Conditioning for donating this wonderful cargo van,” said Lynnette Carter, CEO of Living Hope Centers. “This van will allow us to start collecting large donations in the Phoenix area again, as well as smaller baby items and maternity clothes, that help our clients and remove financial concerns from unplanned pregnancies.”

The nonprofit will also use the van to bring donations to the group’s Hopeful Treasures Resale Boutique in Show Low to fund their maternity home, Hope House. Living Hope Centers has four pregnancy centers in Arizona, located in Phoenix, Show Low, Springerville, and Whiteriver.