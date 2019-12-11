Detour Company Theatre Preps for “Newsies,” “Rent: School Edition” Performances

Detour Company Theatre gives adults with cognitive and physical disabilities the training and confidence they need to take the stage, and the actors there are fine-tuning their performances ahead of two live shows planned for January.

First up is a production of “Newsies,” set for 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Art’s Virginia G. Piper Theater. A toe-tapping song-and-dance, “Newsies” details a historic Newsboy Strike in 1899 while teaching valuable lessons about self-worth and dignity.

Detour Company Theatre’s second January show also marks the debut of its “Detour After Dark” programming, which will include theatrical performances of a more adult nature. Kicking off the Detour After Dark Series is a production of “Rent: School Edition,” which is slated for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10 and 11, at the Virginia G. Piper Theater. A similar, though slightly modified version of the classic musical and film, “Rent: School Edition” follows a group of young people grappling with social and other injustices while living in New York City’s East Village.

“This is going to seem cheesy, but this show teaches us that love conquers all, even death,” said Sophie A., who plays the role of Mimi in “Rent.” “I didn’t think I could do it, honestly, and I felt really honored that they gave me such a big role. And I am working really hard to do it as well as I know I can.”

Admission is free to all Detour Company Theatre shows, though the company does accept donations. ASL interpretation and audio description are also available. For more about upcoming productions, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org.

For information about the company, visit DetourCompanyTheatre.org.