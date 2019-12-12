Chrissy & Mitch Sayare Host VIP Gathering with Tonne Goodman for ACI

Share
Posted By on December 12, 2019

The Event: VIP Reception for the 2019 Holiday Luncheon

The Cause: Arizona Costume Institute

Committee Chair: Jennifer Carmer

Honorary Chair: Priscilla Nicholas

Presenting Sponsor: Chrissy Sayare of To Be Continued

Event Date: December 8, 2019

Evening Highlight: Tonne Goodman shared some of the behind the scenes of her her new book, Point of View, and how everything came together with her collaborator Ivan Shaw. Tonne has director over 190 covers of Vougue since joining Anna Wintour as the magazine’s fashion director in 1999.

Helene Presutti and Jennifer Carmer
Donna Johnson and Laurie Tremansen
Ivan Shaw, Cheryl Najafi, Tonne Goodman and Jahm Najafi
Jennifer Carmer, Chrissy Sayare and Eileen Yeung
Perrine Adams & Christine Gustafson

Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×