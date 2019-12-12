Don't miss
Chrissy & Mitch Sayare Host VIP Gathering with Tonne Goodman for ACI
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 12, 2019
The Event: VIP Reception for the 2019 Holiday Luncheon
The Cause: Arizona Costume Institute
Committee Chair: Jennifer Carmer
Honorary Chair: Priscilla Nicholas
Presenting Sponsor: Chrissy Sayare of To Be Continued
Event Date: December 8, 2019
Evening Highlight: Tonne Goodman shared some of the behind the scenes of her her new book, Point of View, and how everything came together with her collaborator Ivan Shaw. Tonne has director over 190 covers of Vougue since joining Anna Wintour as the magazine’s fashion director in 1999.