‘Canning’ Skirts for a Cause: Xavier College Preparatory Effort Nets Nearly 280,000 Cans

Shedding the standard school uniform certainly feels good, but it feels even better when you’re doing it for a great cause. Just ask the students of Xavier College Preparatory, who collected 279,131 cans and more than $27,000 for St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix in just four short weeks.

Instead of donning their traditional skirts, students at the all-girls Catholic school hosted Can Your Skirt Days, where they could wear jeans or sweats to school while hosting food drives to collect cans and donations to help feed the Valley’s hungry. The school’s National Honor Society members met daily at 7 a.m. throughout the drive to collect cans and donations, which they then turned over to St. Vincent de Paul for distribution into the local community.

“Our partnership with Xavier is one of our most special blessings,” said Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Stephen Zabilski. “Thank you for your love and support.”

Can Your Skirts Days is one of a series of efforts the students of Xavier College Prep make to serve the surrounding community and will help ensure that thousands of local individuals and families have access to much-needed food and assistance.