Don't miss
- ‘Holidays at the Heard’ Coming Dec. 26-29Posted 1 week ago
- Area Agency on Aging Purchases Justa Center Building to Shore Up Programs for HomelessPosted 1 week ago
- 100 Native American Artisans To Share Wares at 28th Annual Litchfield Park GatheringPosted 1 week ago
- Ham Donations From Hormel, Bashas’ to Feed 13,000+ This Holiday SeasonPosted 2 weeks ago
- Christmas Trees, Please! Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Accepting Holiday DonationsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Read Better Be Better Adds Dawn Wallace to Governing BoardPosted 2 weeks ago
Better Business Bureau Honors 5 Local Companies with Torch Awards
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 30, 2019
The Event: 2019 Torch Awards for Ethics
The Cause: Better Business Bureau
Award Winners: Rapid Blinds & Shutters // Larson Air Conditioning // Advantage Home Performance // AZPro // George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating
Title Sponsor: Desert Financial Credit Union
Event Date: October 30, 2019
Venue: Arizona Biltmore
Keynote Speaker: Brian Burkhart
Notable Moment: The evening also included the recognition of five Valley students for their winning essays on their personal experience with ethics. First place winner Erin Choi read her incredible entry.
Photos Courtesy of the BBB