Better Business Bureau Honors 5 Local Companies with Torch Awards

Posted By on December 30, 2019
2019 Torch Awards Finalists

The Event: 2019 Torch Awards for Ethics

The Cause: Better Business Bureau

Award Winners: Rapid Blinds & Shutters // Larson Air Conditioning // Advantage Home Performance // AZPro // George Brazil Air Conditioning & Heating 

Title Sponsor: Desert Financial Credit Union

Event Date: October 30, 2019

Venue: Arizona Biltmore

Keynote Speaker: Brian Burkhart

Notable Moment: The evening also included the recognition of five Valley students for their winning essays on their personal experience with ethics. First place winner Erin Choi read her incredible entry.

Photos Courtesy of the BBB

Ken Bonham, Board Chairman
Jeff Meeshey of Desert Financial Credit Union
Bill Verdini, BBB Foundation Chairman
2019 Torch Award Winners
Desert Federal Credit Union presented emcee Pat McMahaon with $10,000 for the Wallace and Ladmo Foundation
Torch Essay Scholarship Winners
