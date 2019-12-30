30th Annual NiteFlite Raises $600,000+ for Local Kids

Share
Posted By on December 12, 2019
Scottsdale Active 20-30 Members

The Event: NiteFlite

The Cause: Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club

Benefiting: The Care Fund and Boys Hope Girls Hope

NiteFlite Chairman: Ben McRae

Charity Partners: #LoveUp Foundation, Playworks Arizona and Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Event Date: November 15 & November 16, 2019

Venue: McCormick Ranch Golf Cub

Entertainment: Guests enjoyed interactive games including corn-hole, pop-a-shot, a break-the-glass competition and a slap shot contest presented by the Phoenix Coyotes street team.

Dollars raised: $600,000

Photo credit: Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club

Liz Rehling & Michelle Reading
Frontdoors Media

About Frontdoors Media

Frontdoors Media celebrates the people and groups who give generously and work to build the future of our community. It’s the premier source of information – and inspiration – for those who strive to make the Valley of the Sun a better place to live.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter
Sign Up For The Knock — our weekly summary featuring the latest news, people and culture that connect the Valley of the Sun.
Thanks for signing up. You must confirm your email address before we can send you. Please check your email and follow the instructions.
We respect your privacy. Your information is safe and will never be shared.
Don't miss out. Subscribe today.
×
×