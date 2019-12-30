Don't miss
30th Annual NiteFlite Raises $600,000+ for Local Kids
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 12, 2019
The Event: NiteFlite
The Cause: Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club
Benefiting: The Care Fund and Boys Hope Girls Hope
NiteFlite Chairman: Ben McRae
Charity Partners: #LoveUp Foundation, Playworks Arizona and Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Event Date: November 15 & November 16, 2019
Venue: McCormick Ranch Golf Cub
Entertainment: Guests enjoyed interactive games including corn-hole, pop-a-shot, a break-the-glass competition and a slap shot contest presented by the Phoenix Coyotes street team.
Dollars raised: $600,000
Photo credit: Scottsdale Active 20-30 Club