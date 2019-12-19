Don't miss
2019 White Christmas Gala Sparkles for Ryan House
Posted By Frontdoors Media on December 19, 2019
The Event: 2019 White Christmas
The Cause: Ryan House
Committee Co-Chairs: Pepper Kincaid-Sizer & Jennifer Whitesides
Event Date: December 7, 2019
Venue: Arizona Biltmore
Entertainment: The Artists of Convergence Ballet Company put on exquisite performance as well as The Hamptons band.
Event Tradition: Guests enjoyed the event’s magical snow fall tradition on the Arizona Biltmore Gold Room patio once the program concluded.
Dollars Raised: $235,000
Photo Credit: Haute Photography