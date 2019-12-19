2019 White Christmas Gala Sparkles for Ryan House

Posted By on December 19, 2019
Jim & Kat Pierson

The Event: 2019 White Christmas

The Cause: Ryan House

Committee Co-Chairs: Pepper Kincaid-Sizer & Jennifer Whitesides

Event Date: December 7, 2019

Venue: Arizona Biltmore

Entertainment: The Artists of Convergence Ballet Company put on exquisite performance as well as The Hamptons band.

Event Tradition: Guests enjoyed the event’s magical snow fall tradition on the Arizona Biltmore Gold Room patio once the program concluded.

Dollars Raised: $235,000

Photo Credit: Haute Photography

Jennifer Whitesides, Pepper Kincaid-Sizer & Tracy Leonard-Warner
Andrea & John Pappas
Taylor & Jonathan More
Susan Kricun, Dr. Richard Glazer & Jacque Weiss
Ashley & Zach Crowell
Kathy & Michael Hanley
Jeanne & Frank Hertz
Lin Sue Cooney & Scott Blaney
Isa & Jeff Haff
Convergence Ballet Company Dazzled!
