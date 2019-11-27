- Forrest Anderson Plumbing and A/C Donates Van to Living Hope CentersPosted 1 day ago
- ASU, Be a Leader Foundation Secure $8.7 Million Grant From Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationPosted 1 day ago
- ‘Canning’ Skirts for a Cause: Xavier College Preparatory Effort Nets Nearly 280,000 CansPosted 1 week ago
- Sojourner Center Spearheading Maricopa County Collaborative on Concussions in Domestic ViolencePosted 2 weeks ago
- Phoenix Rising Teams With Ability360 As Official Power Soccer Program PartnerPosted 3 weeks ago
- Nominations Open for Revamped Governor’s Arts AwardsPosted 3 weeks ago
Diamond Anniversary Heart Ball is Filled with Surprises
The Event: The 60th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball
The Cause: American Heart Association
Chairman: Kristine Thompson
Honorary Chairmen: Priscilla & Michael Nicholas
Diamond Jubilee Sponsors: Charlene Berge-Blum and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
Diamond Heart Sponsors: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard Stephenson
Event Date: November 23, 2019
Venue: The Phoenician Grand Ballroom
Entertainment: Phat Strad Duo, West Coast Music of Beverly Hills and DJ Mr. P-Body
Highlights of the Evening: Several past Heart Ball chairman attended the special anniversary gala and followed chairman Kristine Thompson to the ballroom revealing the stunning decor in shades of silver, crystal and white with accents of rose gold. From stage, philanthropists Dr. Stacie Stephenson and Richard Stephenson surprised Kristine with an additional donation of $500,000 towards her fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association. The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas brought their Vegas flair to the after ball party till 2 AM.
Photo credit: Scott Foust Studios* & Jillian Rivera Photography