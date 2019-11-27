Diamond Anniversary Heart Ball is Filled with Surprises

Priscilla Nicholas, Sandy Magruder, Chairman Kristine Thompson, Charlene Berge-Blum, Amanda Garmany & Jennifer Moser

The Event: The 60th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball

The Cause: American Heart Association

Chairman: Kristine Thompson

Honorary Chairmen: Priscilla & Michael Nicholas

Diamond Jubilee Sponsors: Charlene Berge-Blum and Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

Diamond Heart Sponsors: Mr. & Mrs. David Alexander and Dr. Stacie J. Stephenson & Mr. Richard Stephenson

Event Date: November 23, 2019

Venue: The Phoenician Grand Ballroom

Entertainment: Phat Strad Duo, West Coast Music of Beverly Hills and DJ Mr. P-Body

Highlights of the Evening: Several past Heart Ball chairman attended the special anniversary gala and followed chairman Kristine Thompson to the ballroom revealing the stunning decor in shades of silver, crystal and white with accents of rose gold. From stage, philanthropists Dr. Stacie Stephenson and Richard Stephenson surprised Kristine with an additional donation of $500,000 towards her fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association. The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas brought their Vegas flair to the after ball party till 2 AM.

Photo credit: Scott Foust Studios* & Jillian Rivera Photography

Tait, Kristine & Channing Thompson
Charlene Burge-Blum with Brent & Jennifer Moser*
Michael & Priscilla Nicholas
Amanda Garmany & Jennifer Carmer*
Billie Jo & Judd Herberger with Caryll Kyl & Senator Jon Kyl
Carolyn & Craig Jackson
Russ & Erika Dickey
Trisha Anthony, Jean Marley, Darlene Keller-Price & Betty McRae
Dr. Robert McCulloch & Camerone Parker McCulloch
Ivy & Joey Ciolli with Nancy Hanley Eriksson & Ron Eriksson
Chrissy & Mitch Sayare
Mary Jo & Bob Grogan with James & Brenda Howard
Carey Pena & Jason Lamm
Stacie & Richard Stephenson*
Fry Surprise on the Dance Floor*
The 60th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball* 
Oscar De las salas hits the Cosmopolitan dessert bar*
