- 17 Awarded 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards During Virtual CeremonyPosted 2 hours ago
- Herberger Theater Creates New Outdoor Event VenuePosted 2 days ago
- Bashas’ Raises $132,000 for Families Seeking Stays at Arizona Ronald McDonald HousesPosted 1 week ago
- A 2nd Act Announces 2020 Grant RecipientsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Fiesta Bowl Announce Winners of Empowering Diversity ScholarshipPosted 2 weeks ago
- Phoenix Art Museum Reopens to Members, Celebrates With Film ReleasePosted 4 weeks ago
17 Awarded 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards During Virtual Ceremony
Artists, advocates and businesses from across the state were awarded 2020 Governor’s Arts Awards during a virtual ceremony produced by Arizona Citizens for the Arts on Wednesday evening, Oct. 29.
Dorothy Lincoln-Smith of Paradise Valley received the Individual Award for her many years of support and advocacy for Arizona’s arts and cultural community.
Also during the presentation, Catherine “Rusty” Foley, former Arizona Citizens for the Arts Executive Director, and Bob Booker, former executive director of the Arizona Commission on the Arts, received 2020 Shelley Awards.
The Governor’s Arts Awards were presented by Billie Jo and Judd Herberger. Event sponsors included Herberger Foundation, APS, SRP, Judith Hardes, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Scottsdale Arts, Mesa Arts Center, Chandler Center for the Arts, Theater Works, Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Jeffrey and Leslie Rich and Mike and Enid Seiden.
2020 Governor’s Arts Awards honorees are:
• Individual: Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley
• Shelley Award: Robert Booker, Phoenix; Rusty Foley, Phoenix
• Northwest Arizona
Artist: Arlene Minuskin, Prescott
Arts Organization: Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek
• Northeast Arizona
Artist: Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff
Arts Organization: Yavapai-Apache Artist Guild, Yavapai-Apache Nation
Philanthropy: Allan Affeldt & Tina Mion, Winslow
• Southwest Arizona
Artist: Jose Dorame, Yuma
Arts Organization: Yuma Arts Center, Yuma
Philanthropy: Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma
Business: Rolls & Bowls, San Luis
• Southeast Arizona
Artist: Emilia Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson
Arts Organization: Border Arts Corridor, Douglas
Philanthropy: Victor Navarro, Tucson
• Central Arizona
Artist: Chris Hamby, Peoria
Arts Organization: Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix
Philanthropy: Chuck & Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley
Business: Jarrod’s Coffee, Tea, & Gallery, Mesa
The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor’s Arts Awards.