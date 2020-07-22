13 Community Leaders Elected to Valley of the Sun United Way Board

Valley of the Sun United Way announced the election of 13 new members to its Board of Directors, effective at the beginning of its fiscal year, which began July 1.

Additionally, Jenny Holsman Tetreault was elected to serve a second one-year term as Chair of the 40-member board, and John Graham was elected Vice Chair for the next 12 months — he will then succeed Holsman Tetreault as Chair.

Valley of the Sun United Way has served Maricopa County for 95 years, with a focus on health and human services and education.

Rounding out the United Way board officers are: Robyn Arnell Brenden, Sr. Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer for CWT, who serves as Board Treasurer and Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee, and Brad Smith, Partner at Deloitte, who serves as Board Secretary and member of the Finance and Audit Committee.

The Valley of the Sun United Way new Board members are:

Tracy Bame, President of the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation; Director, Social Responsibility and Community Development, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.; member of United Way’s Women United.

Lee Ann Bohn, Assistant County Manager, Maricopa County; member of the United Way Leadership Giving Society.

Lisa D. Cagnolatti, Retired Vice President, Customer Service Operations, Southern California Edison (SCE); Executive in Residence, Arizona State University W.P. Carey School of Business.

Latasha Causey, Head of Recruiting, U-Haul International, Inc. She is a member of United Way’s Tocqueville Society, serves as Co-Chair of United Way’s 722-member Women United group, and Co-Chair of the We Are United luncheon.

Kevin Cooper, President/General Manager, Enterprise Holdings; member of United Way’s Tocqueville Society.

Matt Feeney, Chair, Snell & Wilmer law firm; member of United Way’s Tocqueville Society.

Elissa Kelly, Associate Vice President of Product, Nationwide E & S/Specialty; member of United Way’s Women United.

Drena Kusari, Regional General Manager, Lyft; Leads United Way/Lyft partnership providing ride credits to nonrofits helping families impacted by COVID-19.

Dave Long, Principal, Edward Jones; Long currently serves on the United Way Finance and Audit Committee. He is a member of United Way’s Tocqueville Society and, while living in St. Louis, Long served as a member of several grant allocation panels for United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Robin S. Reed, President & CEO, Black Chamber of Arizona; Principal and Partner, EmFluent, LLC; President, Occam Sustainability Partners.

Lisa Riley, Region Bank President, Arizona Central Community Banking, Wells Fargo; member of United Way’s Tocqueville Society.

Monica Villalobos, President and CEO, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Operator of the Phoenix MBDA; Founding Principal of ResearchByDesign.

Daniel G. Wani, Market Leader, Arizona and Nevada, US Bank Private Wealth Management

“United Way belongs to our community and I’m thrilled to work with the community leaders on our Board and across the Valley to nimbly address the urgent and changing needs created by COVID-19, while also working toward lasting, systemic change that removes barriers and forges a healthy, safe and equal path forward for every person here,” said Carla Vargas Jasa, Valley of the Sun United Way, President and CEO. “This is what United Way was built for 95 years ago when we first established in the Valley, it’s what we’ve done for decades and it’s important now more than ever.”

vsuw.org