11th Annual UMOM ‘Buckles & Bangles’ Honors Darlene Newsom
The Event: 11th Annual Buckles & Bangles Gala
The Cause: UMOM New Day Centers
Event Date: October 23, 2020
Event Co-Chairs: Andrea Claus & Libby Bissa
Heart for Homeless Award: Darlene Newsom, in honor of her 18 years of leadership as CEO of UMOM
5 Star Corporate Award: Wells Fargo – 5 Star Corporate Award
Community Partner Award: Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Presenting Sponsor: Nationwide
Dollars raised: $450,000+
Special touches: Per tradition, the band Mogollon played throughout the live broadcast. VIP guests were treated to a delivery of a signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka make-at-home cocktail kit and an incredible four-course dinner from M Culinary. Special tributes by Valley philanthropists and colleagues in the fight against homelessness poured in for Darlene in honor of her retirement.
To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.
Photos Courtesy of UMOM