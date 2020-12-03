11th Annual UMOM ‘Buckles & Bangles’ Honors Darlene Newsom

Terry & Tim Smith with Darlene Newsom

The Event: 11th Annual Buckles & Bangles Gala

The Cause: UMOM New Day Centers

Event Date: October 23, 2020

Event Co-Chairs: Andrea Claus & Libby Bissa

Heart for Homeless Award: Darlene Newsom, in honor of her 18 years of leadership as CEO of UMOM

5 Star Corporate Award: Wells Fargo – 5 Star Corporate Award

Community Partner Award: Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Presenting Sponsor: Nationwide

Dollars raised: $450,000+

Special touches: Per tradition, the band Mogollon played throughout the live broadcast. VIP guests were treated to a delivery of a signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka make-at-home cocktail kit and an incredible four-course dinner from M Culinary. Special tributes by Valley philanthropists and colleagues in the fight against homelessness poured in for Darlene in honor of her retirement.

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos Courtesy of UMOM

Letitia Frye and Jimmy Q hosted the virtual program

Denise Allen, Kris Newman – UMOM board chair & Katy Heth

Kathleen & Jackson Fonder

The four course M Culinary meal delivered to event sponsors

Cute set-up from an at-home party

M Culinary setting up for meal pickup