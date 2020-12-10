- Arizona Human Society Receives $300,000 Mobile Veterinary Clinic From Banfield FoundationPosted 19 hours ago
- Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Gives Almost $28 Million in 2020, Exceeding Traditional GrantmakingPosted 4 days ago
- Tempe Diablos Provide $300,000 in Grants to Local AgenciesPosted 5 days ago
- Scottsdale and Phoenix Rescue Mission Partner on ‘Scottsdale Works’ ProgramPosted 2 weeks ago
- The Phoenix Symphony, Arizona Highways and Dierks Bentley Team Up for Virtual PerformancePosted 2 weeks ago
- Bank of America Names Teach For America and Human Services Campus 2020 Neighborhood BuildersPosted 3 weeks ago
10th Annual ‘Bite Nite’ goes Live for ALS Arizona
The Event: Bite Nite 2020
The Cause: The ALS Association Arizona Chapter
Event Date: November 28, 2020
Event Co-Hosts: Catherine Anaya & Larry Gaydos
Entertainment: The Hamptons
2020 Healthcare Hero Honorees: Dr. Shafeeq S. Ladha, MD of Barrow Neurological Institute & Dr. Todd Levine, MD of HonorHealth
Platinum Event Sponsors: Valley Toyota Dealers, Barrow Neurological Institute, and INFINITI of Scottsdale
Dollars raised: $180,000+
Notable Moments: To keep the tradition of amazing food and beverage alive, participants gathered in small groups at supporting restaurants or tuned in from home with their culinary treats. During the pre-show, Ling & Louie’s mixologist Walker Miller shared two holiday cocktails. The delicious recipes are below in the photo grallery!
To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.
Photos Courtesy of The ALS Association Arizona Chapter & Frontdoors Media