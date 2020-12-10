10th Annual ‘Bite Nite’ goes Live for ALS Arizona

Posted By on December 10, 2020
Letitia Frye, Taryn Norley, Catherine Anaya & Larry Gaydos

The Event: Bite Nite 2020

The Cause: The ALS Association Arizona Chapter

Event Date: November 28, 2020

Event Co-Hosts: Catherine Anaya & Larry Gaydos

Entertainment: The Hamptons

2020 Healthcare Hero Honorees: Dr. Shafeeq S. Ladha, MD of Barrow Neurological Institute & Dr. Todd Levine, MD of HonorHealth

Platinum Event Sponsors: Valley Toyota Dealers, Barrow Neurological Institute, and INFINITI of Scottsdale

Dollars raised: $180,000+

Notable Moments: To keep the tradition of amazing food and beverage alive, participants gathered in small groups at supporting restaurants or tuned in from home with their culinary treats. During the pre-show, Ling & Louie’s mixologist Walker Miller shared two holiday cocktails. The delicious recipes are below in the photo grallery!

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos Courtesy of The ALS Association Arizona Chapter & Frontdoors Media

Jerry Wissink announces a matching gift from the BHHS Legacy Foundation
Speed Painter Katie Von Kral
Mixologist Walker Miller
Cranberry Margarita Recipe
Spiced Dram Recipe
One of the beautiful food deliveries for Bite Nite from home
The Hamptons played live throughout the broadcast
The scene from the Brat Haus
