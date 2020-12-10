10th Annual ‘Bite Nite’ goes Live for ALS Arizona

Letitia Frye, Taryn Norley, Catherine Anaya & Larry Gaydos

The Event: Bite Nite 2020

The Cause: The ALS Association Arizona Chapter

Event Date: November 28, 2020

Event Co-Hosts: Catherine Anaya & Larry Gaydos

Entertainment: The Hamptons

2020 Healthcare Hero Honorees: Dr. Shafeeq S. Ladha, MD of Barrow Neurological Institute & Dr. Todd Levine, MD of HonorHealth

Platinum Event Sponsors: Valley Toyota Dealers, Barrow Neurological Institute, and INFINITI of Scottsdale

Dollars raised: $180,000+

Notable Moments: To keep the tradition of amazing food and beverage alive, participants gathered in small groups at supporting restaurants or tuned in from home with their culinary treats. During the pre-show, Ling & Louie’s mixologist Walker Miller shared two holiday cocktails. The delicious recipes are below in the photo grallery!

To watch the recorded broadcast, please view here.

Photos Courtesy of The ALS Association Arizona Chapter & Frontdoors Media

Jerry Wissink announces a matching gift from the BHHS Legacy Foundation

Speed Painter Katie Von Kral

Mixologist Walker Miller

Cranberry Margarita Recipe

Spiced Dram Recipe

One of the beautiful food deliveries for Bite Nite from home

The Hamptons played live throughout the broadcast