100+ Women Who Care Donates $11,200 to Harvest Compassion Center

100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun donated $11,200 to the Harvest Compassion Center, a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing and hygiene items in a hope-filled environment to the underserved in the greater Phoenix area.

100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun is a philanthropic group of 100+ women who come together quarterly to create an immediate and positive impact on the community. Their members nominate local charities that are near and dear to their heart. Three charities are presented at each giving circle, the members vote and the charity with the most votes is that quarter’s recipient. Then, each woman donates $100 each, collectively raising $10,000 or more for those organizations. Lauren Sullivan, a member of the chapter’s Scottsdale group, nominated Harvest Compassion Center at their giving circle on April 15.

“The women in our giving circle recognized the tremendous need to stock our local food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephanie Millner, Chief Charity Officer of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun. “With an unprecedented number of people out of work, Harvest Compassion Center is an ideal community resource to help those in need.”

The funds donated go directly back to the selected organization to help them raise awareness, support their mission, and achieve their goals.

“We are extremely honored to receive the financial support from 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun this quarter,” said Nicolee Thompson, Executive Director of Harvest Compassion Center. “The timing of this gift has been perfect due to the influx of clients who are coming in for assistance due to the pandemic. Our local community needs have grown, and it is an honor to continue to serve, feed and clothe our neighbors in need during COVID-19”

100wwcvalleyofthesun.org