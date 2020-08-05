100 Participants from Across Arizona Selected for Valley Leadership’s Ready Together Program

Valley Leadership announced members of its first-ever Ready Together program, a completely virtual program designed to mobilize Arizonans to make an impact in the face of coronavirus. The cohort was selected from a diverse cross-section of industries ranging from health care, housing and food security to jobs and education, including front line workers, teachers, corporate and nonprofit leaders, small business owners and public officials and servants.

Ready Together will prepare leaders to identify and solve the pressing issues further exposed by the pandemic. Because this is Valley Leadership’s first virtual program, people from across the state are taking part, joining the diverse cohort that will bring together people with different experiences and viewpoints.

“As Valley Leadership continues our drive toward impact, we are excited to welcome this diverse and well-rounded group into the Valley Leadership family,” said Valley Leadership CEO Dave Brown. “This is such an important time in our state’s history, and we look forward to learning from and empowering these individuals to have a deep impact on our Valley and the state.”

Ready Together will expand participants’ knowledge and perspectives to provide them with the tools, network and information to plug in and make a difference.

“Going forward, there is no such thing as business as usual,” Brown said. “Ready Together gives Arizonans the space to process and prepare for our collective new reality. Ready Together was created to directly respond to this crisis. Our hope is to grow the desire and ability of all our citizens to play a meaningful role in Arizona’s recovery and future.”

Ready Together will be the 42-year-old organization’s first completely virtual program, combining individual reflection and small-group work with live, online sessions that are short, dynamic and engaging.

Because of the unprecedented nature of COVID-19, Valley Leadership is offering Ready Together this year only and plans to return to its regular program schedule in fall 2021.

Ready Together Class Roster

Travis Airey – BOK Financial Private Banker

Becca Allpow – Arizona Community Foundation Education & Scholarships Manager

Thomas Arbaugh – Dignity Health Chaplain

Lucia Arteaga – Office of the Arizona Attorney General Hispanic Outreach & Education Coordinator

Gilbert Arvizu – Chicanos Por La Causa Special Assistant to the President & CEO

Aaron Bare – Arizona Accelerator Managing Director

Patricia Bayless – District Medical Group Physician/Chief Wellness Officer

Lisa Beohm – Henning Companies Strategic Relationship Manager

Jamie Blakeman – Lokahi, LLC Owner

Benedikt Brueckle – CompuGroup Medical, Inc. CEO

Brittany Burback – Transact Campus Inc Contracts Manager

Stanton Burnton – Lin & Associates, Inc. Control Engineer Assistant

Amy Cantwell – Manifest, LLC Director of Engagement

Amanda Casillo – AOC Physicians Lead audiologist

Erin Chastain – ASU Director of School Partnerships

Carmen Coleman – Intel Corporation/Legacy Keys LLC Manufacturing Operations Manager (GL)/Systems Engineer/Life Coach

Danica DesLauriers – Goodmans Interior Structures Customer Experience Lead

Martin Diaz – Phoenix Union High School District Academy Principal

Russ Dickey – VMI Holdings, Inc. Legal Counsel

Michelle Doherty – Northern Arizona University Mentor Teacher/Adjunct Faculty

David Edmunds – Arizona Cotton Research & Protection Council AF36 Program Specialist

Adam Fielding – United Surgical Partners International Regional Compliance Officer

Jasmine Figueroa – Salt River Project Network Operations Center Supervisor

Elyse Flynn Meyer – Prism Global Marketing Solutions Owner and Founder

Candice Frazer – TTI Success Insights Sr. Vice President of Operations

Greg Fresquez – NASCAR / Phoenix Raceway Communications Manager

Annmarie Furniss – Community Legal Services Executive Assistant to the ED

Diva Galan – LG Tech-Link Global General Counsel

Christine Gannon – The Foundation for Female Equity and Inclusion Founder

Elissa Gartenberg – D.O Modern Family Medicine Physician

Victoria Gibilterra – CVS Health Senior Cyber Security Engineer

Candice Gimbel – Arizona Israel Technology Alliance Strategic Advisor

Joy Haugen – General Assembly Phoenix City Lead + Global Career Coach

Rebecca Hays – Rovey Rovey Farming Company Owner

Diana Herrera – City of Phoenix Prosecutor

Elizabeth Herrgott – Feast Studios Producer

Shelly Hodges – University of Phoenix Sr Director College Operations

Lisa Houston – Mayo Clinic Arizona Nurse Practitioner

Kristie Jackson – BloomBoard Senior Learning Strategist

Gabriel Jaramillo – Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona Director of Community Development

Susan Johnson – CBRE, Inc. Client Services

William Jungermann – APSM Systems Director of Sales and Marketing

Scott Koenig – UA / Arizona Center for Rural Leadership Executive Director

Anne Landers – Junior Achievement of Arizona Marketing and Development Senior Director

Isaiah Lopez – Ride Share Driver

Melissa Lopez State of Arizona – Dept. of Child Safety Project Coordinator

Samuel Lowry – Arizona Opera Associate Director of Development, Institutional Relations

Matt Lubisich – Office of Congressman Greg Stanton Outreach Coordinator

Laura Luna Bellucci – Arizona Department of Health Services Office Chief, Children’s Health

Roger Lurie – Tempe High School College and Career Advisor

Beth Maloney – The Phoenix Theatre Company/2014 Arizona Teacher of the Year Institutional Advancement Manager

Kara Mangold – Mayo Clinic / Arizona State University Senior Education Specialist / Instructor: Nursing

Leah Marche – CaptionCall / Self-Employed Captioning Agent / Freelance Graphic Designer

Michelle McGinty – DRA Collective President

Ash Mehta – Public Trust Advisors VP, Investment Advisory Services

Kathy Mitchell – Root Insurance Director, Government Affairs

Pamela Morrison – Phoenix Rescue Mission Community Relationship Officer

Christian Osmeña – Arizona State University Vice President, Enterprise Planning

Tracy Ouellette – Avnet, Inc. Director of Contracts

Jennifer Papworth – Arizona State University Federal Relations Manager

Ellen Parish – NAU Road Scholar Program Hiking guide

Sakina Pasha – Prime West Management Director of Provider Relations

Peggy Peixoto – Arizona Department of Health Services MIECHV Program Manager

Art Pérez – U.S. Bank Community Affairs Manager

Molly Peterson – Prevent Child Abuse Arizona Development and Training Specialist

Louann Phillips – The Phoenix Symphony, West Valley Arts Council and Veteran’s Heritage Project, Inspired Connections. Special Event Consultant

Alexandria Pierce – City of Phoenix Water Services Community Education & Outreach Manager

Nayan Ranchhod – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL MANAGING DIRECTOR

Suzanne Reed – Staff Attorney Office at the Arizona Supreme Court Senior Staff Attorney

Michelle Rucker – AZ Attorney General’s Office Outreach and Education Program Manager

Rogelio Ruiz – Arizona State University Executive Coordinator

Khalil Rushdan – ACLU of Arizona Community Partnership Coordinator

Kim Shapiro Poole – Skanska Vice President, Business Development

Dakota Smith – Arizona community Foundation Administrative Coordinator

Meg Sneed – Fresh Start Women’s Foundation Director of Data Services

Sarah Spiekermeier – Banner Health Administrative Operations Sr. Director

Katie Stringham – ICAN: Positive Programs for Youth Communications & Grants Manager

Jennifer Strozewski – Pfizer Inc Territory Manager

Nina Targovnik – Community Legal Services Lead Attorney

Samantha Tavares – City of Phoenix Operations Manager

Stephanie Teskey – Arizona Department of Agriculture Livestock Officer

Javier Torres – Stinson LLP Attorney

Ginger Torres – Pacific Gas and Electric Company Environmental Policy Consultant

Tawsha Trahan – Orchard Community Learning Center Market Coordinator

Barbara Trapido-Lurie – Arizona State University Research Professional

James Walter – Salt River Project Meteorologist

Michelle Watt – Arizona State University Product Manager

Lyndsey Waugh – Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts) Executive Director

Abby Wilkymacky – Mindflower Studio Founder, Facilitator

Kent Wilson – Target Director, Government Affairs

Tamara Wright – Community Solutions Systems Transformation Advisor

Sarah Youngman – Community Legal Services Director of Development and Communications

